DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SPEEDIAL + MUMBLE TIDE + MÊN AN TOL

The Social
Wed, 7 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£5.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We’re moving in! The Social have handed over the keys and are letting FORM takeover the iconic venue one night a month, showcasing our favourite new artists for 2024. Speedial

Speedial are a 4 piece alternative band from London. Their sound has been descr...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Men-An-Tol, Mumble Tide , Speedial

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland St, London W1W 7JD
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.