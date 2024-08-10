DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Asheville. We invite you to come shop vintage at The Asheville Flea Saturday, August 10th.
11am-4pm at Eulogy on 10 Buxton Ave.
Keep cool indoors with us and shop vintage clothing from 10+ vendors.
Enjoy Music, Beer, and Food.
