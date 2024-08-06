DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
You know the guy. Used to be big in this town. Then, Mock The Week, Taskmaster etc. His previous show ’So, Where Were We?” played 173 performances, across four continents and 21 countries, from Vancouver to Auckland, winning the Chortle Award for Best Come...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.