Scott H. Biram

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 28 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Scott H. Biram live at Eddie's Attic!

Scott H. Biram, a proud Texan raised on the outskirts of Austin, is a maverick in the tradition of Doug Sahm, Roky Erickson (13th Floor Elevators) and Gibby Haines (Butthole Surfers). Shortly after releasing his third...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 1 hour of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Scott H. Biram

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

