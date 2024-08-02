DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

sugarush: Pink Pony Club - Chappell Roan Night

El Cid
Fri, 2 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$18.13
About

If pre-sale is sold out, tickets will be available at the door!

Your dream girl’s dream club night has just landed!

Introducing ･ﾟ: *✧ Pink Pony Club ✧*:･ﾟa night of Chappell Roan mixed with your favourite gay n girly pop bops ♡

Our DJs will spin Chappe...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pico Productions.
Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

