DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jane Weaver en MAZO

Sala Clamores
Sat, 28 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€17.54

About Jane Weaver

Since her start in ’90s Britpop band Kill Laura, Chesire-born singer and songwriter Jane Weaver has constantly reinvented her sound. From folktronica to psychedelia to “Day-Glo Pop”, her albums have featured collaborations with Susan Christie, P.J. Philips Read more

Event information

Existe en JANE WEAVER una necesidad imperiosa y constante por renovarse. Desde la década de los 90, cuando formaba parte de la banda de britpop KILL LAURA, la cantautora de Chesire ha manifestado una heterodoxia sin parangón en la escena musical. Cada uno...

Todas las edades
Organizado por MAZO Madriz.
Lineup

Jane Weaver

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

