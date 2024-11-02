Top track

Curses Live + Nuovo Testamento

ARCI Bellezza
Sat, 2 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

CURSES LIVE + NUOVO TESTAMENTO

SABATO 02 NOVEMBRE 2024 | H.21

MILANO _ ARCI BELLEZZA

INGRESSO RISERVATO AI SOCI ARCI

[ARCI CARD IS MANDATORY]

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

