Lightnin'3

211
Fri, 30 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
Free
Maeju (Soul/Hip-Hop/Rnb/Reggae)

MAEJU est une chanteuse Parisienne auteur, interprète qui vous plongera dans son univers Soûl, Hip-Hop,RnB, Reggae Français. Elle vous fera voyager avec son premier album aux milles couleurs produit par le talentueux Beatma...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par croixement pour tous.

DJ Blaze

211

211 Av. Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open10:00 pm

