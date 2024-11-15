Top track

Boogie On The Beach

Igor & Red Elvises

Club Congress
Fri, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$15.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Red Elvises

Igor Yuzov was born in Germany, raised in Ukraine and studied in Russia. He grew up in the former Soviet Union, where folk music was the norm and rock’n’roll was illegal. A rebellious streak, led him to seek out the forbidden music. As soon as it became po Read more

Event information

Friday November 15th

Doors 7pm | Show 7:30pm

Adv $12 | Dos $15

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Red Elvises

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

