PHARMAKON

The Underworld
Sun, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Night Terrors are delighted to bring back Pharmakon (Sacred Bones) to London this October, with stellar support from Kollaps and Lana Del Rabies.

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year olds MUST be accompanied by an adult (18+) / All ticketholders under the...

Presented by NIGHT TERRORS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lana Del Rabies, Kollaps, Pharmakon

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

