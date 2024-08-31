Top track

Hannah Robinson - When I Was High

Hannah Robinson

Three Tanners Bank
Sat, 31 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsNorth Shields
£11.22

About

Embracing a distinct shoegaze aesthetic inspired by the likes of Beach House and Slowdive, as well as new noise bands like NewDad, Just Mustard and Wolf Alice, Hannah has grafted hard, turning bedroom demos to introspective anthems; garnering national atte...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Notion Live Events.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Tanners' Bank, Tynemouth, North Shields, NE30 1JH, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

