Top track

Moment In The Sun

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sunflower Bean

Zebulon
Wed, 9 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Moment In The Sun
Got a code?

About

Sunflower Bean

The agony and ecstasy of contemporary American life fuels Sunflower Bean’s third album, a psychedelic headrush designed to be played loud, windows down. Headful of Sugar is about outsiders disillusioned with the modern world; they search fo...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sunflower Bean

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.