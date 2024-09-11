Top track

Cumbia Sobre el Mar

Sofrito Quantic, Nickodemus, AfroLatin Jam

La Terrrazza
Wed, 11 Sept, 6:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nova festa a Barcelona que combina la música electrònica amb l'univers tropical.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Sofrito Barcelona
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
La Ká, Quantic, Nickodemus and 1 more

Venue

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm

