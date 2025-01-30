Top track

arøne - + en +

arøne

La Maroquinerie
Thu, 30 Jan 2025, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€25.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

« Je pars toujours d’une base sincère et réelle, je ne fais pas de musique si je n’ai rien à partager. »

Sa musique vise à toucher les cœurs avec des textes personnels et des productions dansantes : arøne fait partie de ce qu’on appelle « la next gen », c...

Tout public
Présenté par Allo Floride.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

arøne

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

