Mefisto Brass - Amhardcore

RAMONA LIVE - Mefisto Brass

Ramona
Thu, 22 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsManchester
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Mefisto Brass project was born in 2019 in Milan, Italy. The group, in the form of a Street Band, proposes an original repertoire, developed with a collective method of composition based on improvisation. The band, consisting exclusively of wind instrum...

This is an 18+ event
Ramona

40 Swan Street, Manchester, M4 5JN, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm
350 capacity

