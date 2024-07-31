Top track

Luvcat

Kazimier Stockroom
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:00 pm
From Free

About

SJM Concerts Presents

Luvcat

plus support

This is a 16+ event - U18’s must be accompanied by an adult over 18.
Presented by SJM Concerts.

Lineup

Luvcat

Venue

Kazimier Stockroom

Kazimier Stockroom 32 Seel Street Liverpool L1 4AU
Doors open7:00 pm

