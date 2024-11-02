Top track

The Dream Machine - Frankenstein

The Dream Machine

MOTH Club
Sat, 2 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“The Dream Machine are one of my favourite bands. They bridge the gap between pop stars and psych punks effortlessly. Small Time Monsters is an incredible album.” - James Skelly, The Coral

“Taut, melodic tunes that lean brilliantly into that classic scall...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
Lineup

The Dream Machine

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

