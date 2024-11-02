DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“The Dream Machine are one of my favourite bands. They bridge the gap between pop stars and psych punks effortlessly. Small Time Monsters is an incredible album.” - James Skelly, The Coral
“Taut, melodic tunes that lean brilliantly into that classic scall...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.