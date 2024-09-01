Top track

The Notorious B.I.G. - Hypnotize

Got a code?

Goodies: Hip Hop + RnB Throwbacks Day Party

Resident DTLA
Sun, 1 Sept, 1:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Orlove by Day

Presents:

Goodies

Hip Hop + R&B Throwbacks Day Party

Inspired by the Music of:

The Notorious B.I.G · Jay-Z · Outkast · A Tribe Called Quest · Nas · Gangstarr · The Roots · Missy Elliott · Mos Def · Blackstar · Wu Tang Clan · Redman · TLC...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by ORLOVE
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Resident DTLA

428 S Hewitt St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Doors open1:00 pm

