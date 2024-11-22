Top track

GZA & THE PUNKY NOMADS LIVE IN MADRID

Independance Club
Fri, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€54.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

GZA with the Phunky Nomads Band "Liquid Swords" - Live in Madrid

Get ready for an epic night of hip-hop as the legendary GZA takes the stage with the Phunky Nomads Band for a mind-blowing performance of "Liquid Swords." This in-person event is happening o...

Este es un evento 16+ Necesario DNI
Organizado por Independance Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

GZA

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

