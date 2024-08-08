Top track

Horse Jumper of Love Acoustic Performance + Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Thu, 8 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Horse Jumper of Love

Horse Jumper of Love drift effortlessly between hazy slowcore and introspective folk on their easy-on-the-ears, hard-on-the-heart singles. Live, the Boston trio strum their way through a cathartic catalogue of love songs at a glacial pace.

Event information

Horse Jumper of Love will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC on Thursday, August 8th at 6pm, for a live acoustic performance and signing store-purchased copies of their new album Disaster Trick, out 8/16 on Run For Cover.

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.
Lineup

Horse Jumper of Love

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Doors open5:45 pm

