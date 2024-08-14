Top track

Terrorizer - Fear Of Napalm

TERRORIZER

Downstairs at the Dome
Wed, 14 Aug, 7:00 pm
About

Please note: this show has moved from The Underworld to Downstairs at The Dome, and postponed from Thursday 1st August until Wednesday 14th August 2024. Original tickets remain valid.

Founding TERRORIZER member and legendary drummer PETE SANDOVAL (MORBID...

14+. Under 18's must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Born Again Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Harrowed, Damim, Terrorizer

Venue

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
250 capacity

