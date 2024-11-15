Top track

Ed Rush - Scarabs

Ed Rush dj set (Ram / Virus Rec./ UK)

Hacienda
Fri, 15 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsRoma
About

An artist synonymous with Drum and Bass, Ed Rush has become a byword for cutting edge, forward thinking beats.

One of the pioneers of Techstep, alongside Optical he created an album universally recognized as changing the landscape of Drum and Bass forever...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Hacienda di Popi e Renato srl.

Lineup

DJ Ed Rush

Venue

Hacienda

Via Dei Cluniacensi 68, 00159 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

