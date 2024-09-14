DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

l'isolachenonc'è / Prendimi per mano

Biblioteca di Villapizzone
Sat, 14 Sept, 10:30 am
WorkshopMilano
Anna è una bambina curiosa e impaziente di vedere le tantissime cose che la circondano. Per allontanarsi dalla mano del papà troverà un ingegnoso piano e finalmente potrà usare tutte le sue energie ribelli per scoprire il mondo.

Con Chiara Ieva, a partir

Questo è un evento 4-7 anni
Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Venue

Biblioteca di Villapizzone

Via Rosina Ferrario Grugnola 3, 20156 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open10:15 am

