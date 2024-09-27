DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Deptford Northern Soul Club

Goldsmiths Students' Union
Fri, 27 Sept, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Deptford Northern Soul Club

There’s something about northern soul that invokes both nostalgia and a heady sense of discovery. The impeccable fashion, the golden voices that seem to reverberate through the ages, the walls of sound generated by true devotees of music are all symptomati Read more

Event information

"A night often credited with translating the songs and culture of Northern Soul to fit a new generation.” Dazed

“An authority on the genre’s renaissance in the club world.” Time Out

“There are no gimmicks here: just a love of all things Northern Soul.” N...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deptford Northern Soul Club.
Lineup

Deptford Northern Soul Club

Venue

Goldsmiths Students' Union

10 Dixon Road, Lewisham, London, SE14 6NL, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

