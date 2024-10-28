Top track

Horse Jumper Of Love

Brudenell Social Club
Mon, 28 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.80

About Horse Jumper of Love

Horse Jumper of Love drift effortlessly between hazy slowcore and introspective folk on their easy-on-the-ears, hard-on-the-heart singles. Live, the Boston trio strum their way through a cathartic catalogue of love songs at a glacial pace.

Event information

Horse Jumper of Love is a slowcore band from Boston, Massachusetts. With their introspective lyrics and dreamy soundscapes, they have carved out a unique space in the indie music scene. Their haunting melodies and melancholic vibes resonate with listeners,...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Horse Jumper of Love

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

