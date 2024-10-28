DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Horse Jumper of Love drift effortlessly between hazy slowcore and introspective folk on their easy-on-the-ears, hard-on-the-heart singles. Live, the Boston trio strum their way through a cathartic catalogue of love songs at a glacial pace.
Horse Jumper of Love is a slowcore band from Boston, Massachusetts. With their introspective lyrics and dreamy soundscapes, they have carved out a unique space in the indie music scene. Their haunting melodies and melancholic vibes resonate with listeners,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.