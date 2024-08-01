Top track

EVAN GIIA — STAMINA RELEASE PARTY

Substance Skate Park
Thu, 1 Aug, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A rare listening party to celebrate EVAN GIIAs debut album STAMINA at a hidden skatepark in Brooklyn

GIIA GANG UNITE ❤️‍🔥

+++ : album front to back play through, free drinks, Exclusive STAMINA album merch & a Meet and Greet with EVAN GIIA

*This is not*...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Evan Giia & Project 91

Lineup

EVAN GIIA

Venue

Substance Skate Park

314 Scholes St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

