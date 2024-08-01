DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A rare listening party to celebrate EVAN GIIAs debut album STAMINA at a hidden skatepark in Brooklyn
GIIA GANG UNITE ❤️🔥
+++ : album front to back play through, free drinks, Exclusive STAMINA album merch & a Meet and Greet with EVAN GIIA
*This is not*...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.