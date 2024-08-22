Top track

GAWP - Everything You Need

Sisters In Sound DJ Workshop / Producer Q&A + Afterparty ft. GAWP / JØ / Lucia Haze

SILO Brooklyn
Thu, 22 Aug, 8:00 pm
DJNew York
About

Join Sisters in Sound for a Pioneer CDJ and V10 mixer workshop co-led by branqueeno and GAWP. After the workshop, there will be some time for open, assisted practice along with a producer Q&A with some NYC based record label owners. Stay and dance for the...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & Sisters In Sound.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

GAWP, JØ, Branqueeno

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

