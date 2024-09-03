Top track

Quiet Winter - January

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Quiet Winter/Creek/Tonguebyte

Skylark Lounge
Tue, 3 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsDenver
$12.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Quiet Winter - January
Got a code?

About

Quiet Winter

with Creek and Tonguebyte

Quiet Winter is an internationally-touring ambient post-rock band fronted by Canadian composer Brandon Garay. The project initially emerged after a workplace injury limited the use of their hands, but quickly reveal...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Skylark Lounge.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tonguebyte, Quiet Winter, Creek

Venue

Skylark Lounge

140 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.