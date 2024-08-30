Top track

Matteo Alieno a Palermo

Parco Villa Filippina
Fri, 30 Aug, 9:30 pm
GigsPalermo
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

vi aspettiamo il 30.8 a Villa Filippina - Palermo, per un live esclusivo di Matteo Alieno <3

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Fuori Salotto

Venue

Parco Villa Filippina

Piazza San Francesco Di Paola 18, 90138 Palermo Palermo, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

