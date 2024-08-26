DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CARNIVAL KARAOKE

Prince of Peckham
Mon, 26 Aug, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

KARAOKE !

WE BACK !!

COME EAT AND SING WITH US!

Your chance to perform on our famous stage to the best crowd in London!

Whether you want to go classic with some Biggie, Missy or The Fugees or keep it right now with Drake, Kendrick Lamar or Kanye, this...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Prince of Peckham

Venue

Prince of Peckham

1 Clayton Rd, Peckham, London SE15 5JA, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

