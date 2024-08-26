DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
KARAOKE !
WE BACK !!
COME EAT AND SING WITH US!
Your chance to perform on our famous stage to the best crowd in London!
Whether you want to go classic with some Biggie, Missy or The Fugees or keep it right now with Drake, Kendrick Lamar or Kanye, this...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.