Shaky Town Strut- Hollywood Stars, Flavour, Sugarmill Slim, The Blessings, The Speedways, Reflectors, Softjaw, Circulators, Situations, Adult Toys

Supply & Demand
Fri, 6 Sept, 2:00 pm
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Shaky Town Strut at Supply & Demand!

Hollywood Stars, Flavour, Sugarmill Slim, The Blessings, The Speedways, Reflectors, Softjaw, Circulators, Situations, Adult Toys

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Supply & Demand

2500 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

