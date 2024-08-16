Top track

KOKO Electronic: Rich Medina, Tom Trago

KOKO
Fri, 16 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Elite international DJ, platinum selling record producer, recording artist, poet, journalist & Ivy League lecturer Rich Medina debuts the theatre

This is an 18+ event
Presented by KOKO.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rich Medina, Tom Trago

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

