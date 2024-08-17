DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mamma Mia Movie Night + ABBA Disco!

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 17 Aug, 6:30 pm
FilmLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The summer cult classic, Mamma Mia, returns to our beloved Movie Night screen once again, this August!! 🌞

DOORS: 6:30PM
SHOW: 7:30PM
AFTER PARTY: 10:30PM-LATE

“I don't care if you slept with hundreds of men. You're my mom, and I love you so much.”...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

