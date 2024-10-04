Top track

D.O.D - Every Step

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

D.O.D

NX Newcastle
Fri, 4 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJNewcastle
£20.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

D.O.D - Every Step
Got a code?

About

Armed with a spot in the DJ Mag Top 100, 6 million monthly listeners on streaming platforms, and sell-out shows including dates at the likes of London’s iconic ‘Ministry of Sound’ club, Creamfields, Parklife Festival, and Manchester’s Warehouse Project - D...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by NX Newcastle.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

D.O.D.

Venue

NX Newcastle

Westgate Rd, NE1 1SW, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.