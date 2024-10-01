Top track

Hotline Tnt

The Great Hall
Tue, 1 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$29.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Will Anderson believes in true love as both concept and catalyst, aspiration and inspiration. During his 34 years, the Hotline TNT founder and architect has found such love perhaps half-a-dozen times. Each instance has prompted some enormous swing of commi...

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Not Dead Yet.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hotline TNT, Disq, 9Million

Venue

The Great Hall

1087 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H3, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

