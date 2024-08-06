Top track

See You Later Fuckface

The Queers

Hafenklang
Tue, 6 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€18.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Queers:

Wer sich für den klassischen Pop-Punk der 90er interessiert, der kommt an einer Band definitiv nicht vorbei! The Queers aus den USA sind Pioniere des Genres. Eine fantastische Mischung mit Einflüssen von den Ramones bis zu den Beach Boys. Bere...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

THE QUEERS

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

