DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PINK SIIFU & TURICH BENJY

La Bellevilloise
Mon, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€21.53

Super! présente :

PINK SIIFU x TURICH BENJY
“ NOW NXGGAS WANNA BE LOUD OVASEAS TOUR..’!??”

w/ DJ BlacknMyles

Son nom s’est répandu comme une trainée de poudre dans le circuit rap alternatif de Los Angeles, puis très vite au-delà. Pink Siifu (de Sifu,...

Les personnes mineures doivent être accompagnées d'un.e adulte responsable
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Khadija Al Hanafi, Pink Siifu, Turch Benjy

Venue

La Bellevilloise

19 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

