Got a code?

Intro to VERA's Recording Studio

The Vera Project
Sat, 17 Aug, 1:30 pm
WorkshopSeattle
$50.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Get into VERA’s Recording Studio through this 2-hour workshop and studio orientation! Learn the studio infrastructure including, bootup, signalflow, patchbay setup, Mixing desk operation, and basic Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) integration. During the se...

Recommended for ages 14 - 99
Presented by The Vera Project.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Vera Project

305 Harrison Street, Seattle, Washington 98109, United States
Open in maps
Doors open1:30 pm

