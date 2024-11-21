DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The almighty Ah! Kosmos comes to TOM for one night only as part of our In The Box season.
Başak Günak is a sound artist and composer, known as Ah! Kosmos in the field of electronic music. Her work includes sound art, performance, sound installation, compo...
In The Box turns events 360 degrees, with breathtaking visuals all around you bringing a whole new dynamic to the live entertainment experience. To learn more, visit the venue website.
