Ah! Kosmos - Beyond Dreams

Ah! Kosmos ('In The Box' Set)

The Old Market
Thu, 21 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£24.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Ah! Kosmos - Beyond Dreams
About

The almighty Ah! Kosmos comes to TOM for one night only as part of our In The Box season.

Başak Günak is a sound artist and composer, known as Ah! Kosmos in the field of electronic music. Her work includes sound art, performance, sound installation, compo...

This is a 14+ event, under 16s must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by The Old Market
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ah! Kosmos

Venue

The Old Market

11A Upper Market St, Brighton BN3 1AS
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

FAQs

What is an 'In The Box' event?

In The Box turns events 360 degrees, with breathtaking visuals all around you bringing a whole new dynamic to the live entertainment experience. To learn more, visit the venue website.

