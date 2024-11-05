DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
KIDULTS! is a heartwarming comedic and magical reflection on our school days, that we are sure everyone will relate to. Discover the possible stories behind the characters we all remember from school. An insightful and thought provoking look at how our exp...
Venue 1 - entrance through the double glass doors.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.