Six60: The Grassroots Tour

EartH
Sat, 21 Sept, 7:00 pm
£36.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

Six60, the Kiwi five-piece pop sensation, have smashed records for ticket sales, topped charts with albums, and connected with their fans in innovative ways.

Six60’s unique sound blends classical, punk, reggae...

Presented by Metropolis Music & Spacific.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SIX60

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

