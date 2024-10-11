Top track

LSDXOXO (live) in Los Angeles

The Paramount
Fri, 11 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$31.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About LSDXOXO

DJ and producer LSDXOXO is a New York City favourite, with his energetic sets that layer pop tracks and vocal samples over Baltimore club, ghetto house, hardcore, electro and techno. Now residing in Berlin and running his own club night, Floorgasm, LSDXOXO Read more

Event information

Minty Boi Presents:

LSDXOXO

at The Paramount

October 11th 2024

all ages / 8:00pm

All ages
Presented by Minty Boi.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LSDXOXO

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

