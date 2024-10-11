DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DJ and producer LSDXOXO is a New York City favourite, with his energetic sets that layer pop tracks and vocal samples over Baltimore club, ghetto house, hardcore, electro and techno. Now residing in Berlin and running his own club night, Floorgasm, LSDXOXO
Minty Boi Presents:
LSDXOXO
at The Paramount
October 11th 2024
all ages / 8:00pm
