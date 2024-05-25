DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Diego and mr. Bungalow ft. Kostas

IN THE LOWEST FERNS by NOMADA
Sat, 25 May, 7:00 pm
DJKansas City
$12.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

mr.b returns to the ferns with his long time friend and collaborator, diego. These two join forces for a mystical jungle excursion full of euphoria and pure ecstasy. Deep beats, soulful vocals, and latin rhythms.

A night...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by NOMADA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 10 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

mr. Bungalow

Venue

IN THE LOWEST FERNS by NOMADA

1105 Hickory Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64101, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

