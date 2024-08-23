DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
IDM TAKEDOWNS PRESENTS: A NIGHT OF LIVE PERFORMANCE IDM
SOUND ETC: Philly local curator and creator of mind bending audio experiences.
https://www.instagram.com/sound_etc/
SHIVVERR: 7 string guitar soloist, live looper, dawless beatmaker on a mission to...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.