Jesper Munk - Happy When I'm Blue

Jesper Munk

Beatpol
Thu, 21 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsDresden
€28.05

About

The Return of… Jesper Munk ! 2024 startet der in Berlin lebende Deutsch-Däne wieder durch und zwar in all seinen Facetten. So hat er sich, vor allem zur großen Freude seiner Blues-Fans, die er gleich zu Beginn seiner Karriere u.a. als Toursupport von Eric...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von taz, ByteFM, BR2, Kulturnews & dq agency.
Lineup

Jesper Munk

Venue

Beatpol

Altbriesnitz 2A, 01157 Dresden, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

