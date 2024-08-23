DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ein gutes Gespräch mit Angie Berbuer -Live Podcast

Draussen im Grünen
Fri, 23 Aug, 6:30 pm
PodcastHamburg
€20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Auf der Suche nach radikaler Wahrheit und tiefen Erkenntnissen abseits jeglicher Achtsamkeitsklischees: In Ein gutes Gespräch begebt ihr euch mit Birte Filmer auf die Suche nach neuen Sichtweisen und lernt euch in den tiefen Gesprächen mit inspirierenden P...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von Ein guter Plan, OHA! Music & Draussen Im Grünen.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Birte Filmer

Venue

Draussen im Grünen

Tiergartenstraße, 20355 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.