Fish Chiesa live in DTLA

The Stowaway
Fri, 24 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

Live performance by Fish Chiesa at The Stowaway in DTLA. Singer-Songwriter and instrumentalist makes his debut in DTLA.

An evening of Chill, folksy, jazzy originals and covers.

21+ event
The Stowaway.
Venue

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

