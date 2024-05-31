DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pride Month Eve

The Brooklyn Monarch
Fri, 31 May, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Y'all ready for Pride Month 2024??

Come party and count down to Pride Month with NYC's hottest queers!!! Champagne toast at midnight included with your ticket - be there at midnight to toast with us!

PRESENTED BY: CHLOMOSEXUAL

DJS: P_A_T, KNOSTALGIA b2b...

This is a 21+ event
Chlomosexual
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.