DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rosali

Norwich Arts Centre
Thu, 7 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£14.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

North Carolina–based songwriter Rosali makes songs that take their time in revealing their full power. What might appear to be restrained, introspective compositions will stretch slowly outward, snagging your attention with a sideways guitar lead or an exc...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rosali

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

