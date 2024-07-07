Top track

BLT Festival Concerti tra i Giganti Ore 17:00

Riserva Giganti della Sila
Sun, 7 Jul, 5:00 pm
GigsCosenza
About

🎵 Be Alternative Festival 2024 - 15°edz

👉 Rassegna UNSACCOBELLO in SILA

🌲 Concerti tra i Giganti - Visita alla Riserva e Live itineranti

📆 Domenica 7 LUGLIO

📍 Riserva FAI - I Giganti della Sila

🎫 Ticket:

❗️IMPORTANTE 🔸 EVENTO CON POSTI LIMITAT...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Be Alternative.

Lineup

Crying Day Care Choir

Venue

Riserva Giganti della Sila

Frazione Croce Di Magara, 87052 Spezzano della Sila Cosenza, Italy
Doors open5:00 pm

